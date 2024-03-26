Will Trent season 2 episode 5 spoilers: Amanda in trouble?

Next week on Will Trent season 2 episode 5, you are going to see a story that is titled “Capt. Duke Wagner’s Daughter.”

So, what is going to make this particular story here dangerous? Well, for Amanda, her entire focus here has to be making sure she saves herself. Someone is threatening her, and Will is going to do whatever he can in order to ensure that she is okay. This could be a race against time, and it certainly does feel like there’s going to be a lot of drama in here. Brace yourselves accordingly.

Below, you can check out the full Will Trent season 2 episode 5 synopsis with more insight as to what lies ahead:

As threats against Amanda escalate, Will investigates, narrowing down a list of potential suspects. Amidst the tension, Amanda is forced to confront moments from her past. Meanwhile, Ormewood struggles in Gina’s absence.

Of course, we do think that this is going to be a great chance for Amanda to shine as a character — and beyond that, we love it that there is a chance at this point in the season to learn a little more about her. In general, this is one of the things that makes the second season of a show like this exciting. After all, you have opportunities to understand better what makes people tick. The first season was in a lot of ways an introduction and now, the opportunity presents itself to pay a lot of different things off. There is something inherently fun that goes along with that.

Now, let’s just hope that everyone out there continues to watch the show live — are we hoping for a season 3! At the moment, we’re hopeful that it is going to happen, but we’re also well-aware that it’s a good idea to never take any show for granted. You never know what a network could decide…

