The Cleaning Lady season 3 episode 5 spoilers: ‘All of Me’

As you get yourselves prepared to see The Cleaning Lady season 3 episode 5 on Fox next week, is there a single story that stands out?

Well, the first thing that we should note here is that Luca’s entire future could be on the line in “All of Me.” Sure, you can make the argument that the vast majority of the show has been about the character’s future fate and yet, here things will be amplified perhaps more than ever. Thony could have some help, but will it be enough? Time will most certainly tell here!

To get a few more details now all about the future, go ahead and check out the full The Cleaning Lady season 3 episode 5 synopsis below:

When Thony and Fiona are faced with a terrifying situation, they set out to fix it before it’s too late. Meanwhile, Jorge throws a wrench in Ramona’s plan to find Arman, and Ramona starts to question his allegiance in the all-new “All of Me” episode of The Cleaning Lady airing Tuesday, April 2 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (CLD-305) (TV-14 L, V)

We know that this is one of those shows that has the potential to deliver one crazy twist after another and yet, we still think that this story could be crazier than most. Can it also be the one to get people discussing the show a little bit more? That has to be the hope right now, given the fact that the live ratings are down so far versus what we have seen in season 2. This is definitely a series that is on the bubble and by virtue of that, it is easy to imagine that the show’s future could go either way. We’re doing our best to be prepared for that in advance.

Also, we’re just trying our best to prepare for the possibility that there may not be a happy ending to the story here, even if Thony deserves one.

