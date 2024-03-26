MasterChef Junior season 9 episode 5 return date at Fox

Following what you see tonight on Fox, are you eager to geta MasterChef Junior season 9 episode 5 return date? Well, we are very much happy to help!

Unfortunately, there is a little bit of bad news that we have to share here first, beginning with the fact that there is no installment next week. As for the reason why, that is due very much to a music awards show that is coming on at night. These sort of hiatuses do happen here and there, but they can still be frustrating as a viewer. Why can’t we just keep that positive momentum going, especially with a show like this?

If there is any sort of good news we can share here, it’s that this will probably not be a super-long break at all. Our sentiment, at least for now, is that you are going to have a chance to see the culinary competition back on Monday, April 8. There are some more challenges that will be coming at that point, and we do firmly expect that this show is going to stay true to what we’ve come to know as its roots over time.

One thing we will do here is hope that the show does find a way to rope in a little bit more of its audience during this hiatus. After all, the ratings for this season are down a good bit from what we saw back in season 8. Sure a little bit of viewer erosion is expected, but are there any limits to that? This is something that Fox needs to figure out with not just this show, but actually a number of the ones they have on the schedule. After all, MasterChef Junior is not the only one that is down a little bit versus what we have seen in the past.

No matter the numbers or the return date, though, we do at least know this: We’re going to get some lighthearted fun here. We almost always do.

What do you most want to see moving into MasterChef Junior season 9 episode 5 on Fox?

