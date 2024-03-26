FBI: International season 3 episode 7 spoilers: Off to Tuscany

As we prepare ourselves to see FBI: International season 3 episode 7 on CBS next week, we’re going to see something that is visually rather new. Isn’t there something exciting that comes along with that? We tend to think so!

For starters, the title here is “Andiamo!,” which roughly translates to “let’s go” and could actually be used in a lot of episodes of this show. The Fly Team is going to be in Tuscany, which does make a good bit of sense when you consider the influx of American expats and also tourists in the area. As per usual, there is going to be a lot of danger from start to finish here, and this entire case could originate within the world of organized crime.

Want to know a few more details now about this story? Then go ahead and check out the full synopsis below:

“Andiamo!” – The Fly Team heads to the Tuscan countryside after an American couple’s son is kidnapped right outside their new home. Concerns are heightened as fingers begin to point to the mafia, on FBI: INTERNATIONAL, Tuesday, April 2 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

So what is coming up after the fact here?

Well, let’s say that at the very least, there is one more episode that is slated to come on CBS on April 9. After that, we venture a little bit more into the great unknown. There is probably going to be at least one more hiatus during this shortened season, so it’s better to know about that in advance.

Also, it would be nice to know if there is going to be a season 4 sooner rather than later … but nothing is currently confirmed.

What are you most excited to see at the moment with FBI: International season 5 episode 7?

Are there any other places you would like to see an episode set? Share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back — there are some other updates on the way.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

