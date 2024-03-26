Is FBI, FBI: International, FBI: Most Wanted new tonight, 3/26/24?

Is FBI new tonight on CBS? We’ve been in a midst of a good run with it FBI: International, and FBI: Most Wanted. Is that still ongoing?

Rest assured that this is where we’re happy to come in with some very great news — this franchise is not going anywhere tonight! You’ve got new episodes going across all three hours, and it includes some notable stuff. On the flagship show, for example, Maggie continues to weigh out whether or not she wants to become a mom. Meanwhile, on Most Wanted, we’ll get to see how Barnes and Charlotte handle the aftermath of what happened with them a couple of episodes back.

FBI season 6 episode 6, “Unforeseen” – After multiple people are targeted and killed with a poisonous gas in broad daylight, the team races to find the killer, who they believe is tied to an eco-terrorist plot. Meanwhile, Maggie continues to explore motherhood, on FBI, Tuesday, March 26 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

FBI: International season 3 episode 6, “Fire Starter” – The Fly Team is called in to investigate when an American college student is arrested at a hostel in Prague for showing aggression toward local police who were dismissive of her sexual abuse claims. Also, Vo makes use of her sexual assault advocacy experience from her army days as they work to ensure the victim gets justice, on FBI: INTERNATIONAL, Tuesday, March 26 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

FBI: Most Wanted season 5 episode 6, “Fouled Out” – After the Fugitive Task Force mobilizes to help apprehend an active shooter on a college campus in Queens, they find themselves in the middle of the glitzy world of college basketball. Also, Barnes and Charlotte attempt to work on their relationship, on FBI: MOST WANTED, Tuesday, March 26 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

When is the next hiatus?

There is likely one coming at some point in April, but it won’t be next week — there is another run of episodes coming!

