Shogun episode 7 spoilers: ‘A Stick of Time’

Next week on Hulu, you are going to have a chance to see Shogun episode 7, a story that carries with it the title of “A Stick of Time.”

What does that mean? Typically, this is a reference to the time it takes for a stick of incense to burn, so it is a reference to a mere matter of minutes. We are certainly excited to dive more into what that means here — with a show like this, it does feel like there’s a good chance that alliances could turn on a time. Sure, this is the sort of world where war often solves problems but sometimes, it’s nice when politics and diplomacy may also work.

Below, you can check out the full Shogun episode 7 synopsis with more insight as to what lies ahead:

Outplayed by new alliances in Osaka, Toranaga is forced to carve out a new deal with a long lost family member.

What about beyond this?

Let’s just say that we’ve got a mixture of good and bad news to share. There are ten episodes in this season, which is honestly more than what we would have expected in an era where shows are being canceled left and right. However, at the same time the plan is for this to be the complete story — there is no indication that there will be a season 2 unless someone wants to go outside of the source material, and that can be a pretty risky thing to do, all things considered.

If there is some sort of bold prediction we can make here, it’s simply this: Shogun could at least inspire a number of other epic historical dramas. We’d certainly love it if many of them also featured other cultures and parts of the world we do not often see, especially since audiences may not be altogether familiar with them.

