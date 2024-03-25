Big Brother Canada 12 spoilers: The week 3 Veto BETRAYAL

Who won the Power of Veto within the Big Brother Canada 12 house over the weekend? The latest Digital Daily served as a way to get answers.

At the end of this past episode, it was revealed that Head of Household Vivek chose to nominate Bayleigh and Elijah for eviction. While Bayleigh was his target for the week, we saw the women in the house decide last night that taking out the guy otherwise known as “Goose” was the better move. They had already lost two women in the game and beyond that, she could be an easy target moving forward.

Of course, everything could change with the Veto — remember that Dinis had already pitched Tola as a possibility in order to weak some of Anthony’s numbers within the game.

And with that … we get to the Veto. Brace yourselves — this one is shocking and pretty darn terrible.

Dinis is now on the block

Seriously. Kayla won the Veto, and then used it in order to save Bayleigh from the block. This put Vivek in a position where he could be pushed and manipulated to go after someone he had been working with for most of the game — and delivering a pretty emotional backstab in the process. Dinis just saved Vivek after he won the Veto this past week.

Ultimately, Dinis told Vivek that he now regrets his decision and also had a tense back-and-forth with Anthony, who deserves a ton of credit for pulling this off and so does Spicy Vee after trying to facilitate something with Vivek last week. The returnees are running circles around these newbies and it’s almost laughable to see. At this point, they easily could just walk their way to finale night. Dinis is the one person who, more than anyone, was aware of what was happening and wanted to put a stop to it. Vivek thinks that this move will buy him some time, and he was basically threatened that he and Dinis would be on the block together if it didn’t happen.

So, congratulations Vivek? Maybe he lasts a week or two longer with this, but he certainly is not going to win.

