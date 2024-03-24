Alice & Jack episode 3 spoilers: Years later…

As we prepare to see Alice & Jack episode 3 on PBS next week, what can we say about the story in advance? This is of course a romance, but a complicated one to put it mildly.

After all, just consider the fact that each episode seems to take place a substantial period of time after the last! One of the things that is thrilled about that is of course the opportunity to see how these characters evolve, and that also is a chance for a masterclass when it comes to some performances. These are, after all, one of the big selling points for this show — beyond it of course having this great love-story component at the center of it.

Want to learn a little bit more at the moment all about Alice & Jack episode 3? Then go ahead and check out the official synopsis below — we like to think that it does a good job of setting the stage for what is ahead:

Years after their last encounter, Jack receives a surprise invitation from Alice. Their feelings for each other soon resurface.

This does feel like one of those stories that is going to feature a lot of twists and turns, which is in a lot of ways inevitable given the material here. At the end of the day, though, this is a show really meant to be all about watching these characters work to find each other over time, even if it is difficult. Also the notion of finding each other is challenging in its own way. What does that actually mean?

Honestly, we just hope that for the rest of the series, there are going to be some more opportunities for viewers to get to know some of these characters a little better — and also, opportunities to actually see a larger audience find it.

