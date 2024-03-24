True Detective season 5: Any news coming this spring?

Given that season 4 a.k.a. Night Country ended not too long ago, is there any chance we’ll learn more about True Detective season 5 soon? Let’s just say that we’d love to have it, but also that it may be a bit too optimistic.

After all, consider the following — HBO renewed the anthology series for season 5 not too long ago and while they confirmed that Issa Lopez would be coming back, at the same time a show like this still requires an all-new cast and a separate story. By virtue of all of that, we do personally think that we will be waiting for a good while for all of this to come together.

With all of this in mind, the only thing about season 5 we could anticipate getting this spring is the tiniest and/or vaguest of teases. There is, after all, no real motivation for anyone out there to share something more than that. The goal instead needs to just be that we get a little more information by the end of this year.

When can you realistically expect the next season to air?

Our hope, and perhaps also HBO’s hope, is that it will come back at some point in 2026. The network already has such a stacked schedule of hits next year that it may be unrealistic to expect it then. With that, we may need to exercise a little bit more patience. We feel pretty confident that this is not going to be anywhere close to the insane hiatus that existed between season 3 and season 4, and it helps when you already have your showrunner in place. Given that it has been a while since season 4 wrapped up production, we tend to hope that Lopez has alreadythought up a few ideas for what the future could be.

Obviously, the bar is going to be set high — but as someone who loved season 4, we are hoping that season 5 can meet expectations.

