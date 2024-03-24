Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight, 3/24/2024?

Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO? If you do want more of the show, we are absolutely here to help!

Unfortunately, “helping” does not always mean getting to pass along good news, and it certainly does not in this case. After all, there is no installment coming to the network tonight and instead, we are stuck waiting until we get around to next (March 31) to see the host / comedian back. Oliver mentioned this at the end of this past episode, but we know that not everyone out there watches until the very end.

To date, this has been a very-funny season of Last Week Tonight, and this week serves as the first hiatus since the premiere. There have been some very funny segments, but the Clarence Thomas piece at the start remains a real highlight — and certainly is the one that generated the most headlines at the time in which it came out.

Aside from that, the largest story related to the show this year ironically has little to do with segments and rather the way in which viewers consume these episodes. HBO / all of the powers-that-be decided going into the season that main segments would be uploaded to YouTube on Thursdays, as opposed to being online on Monday. The move was supposedly designed in order to ensure that more people were checking out the episodes when the show actually aired on Max or HBO, but has that actually worked? The network and/or streaming service do not release data on all of this. Oliver has said previously that he hopes that the higher-ups changes their mind, but they haven’t yet.

As we do move further and further into this season, we do personally think that every episode is all the more important. After all, this is an election year, and we probably don’t have to state how meaningful that is.

What do you most want to see on Last Week Tonight with John Oliver when it airs in one week?

Share right now in the attachedcomments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for other updates.

