Is Raif Little leaving Death in Paradise, Neville Parker in finale?

If Raif Little leaving Death in Paradise and his role of Neville Parker at some point during the season 13 finale? The rumors have been out there for a while.

Just based on the story itself you have seen as of late, it felt like there was a chance that the actor could be saying goodbye to the character — and that’s before the tabloids started to pick up the story. Recently, a story in the Mirror claimed that he would be leaving after the finale, with a source having the following to say:

“Ralf has been brilliant in the role and he’s given it a good long run. Fans are sure to be sad to see him go but they’ll also be happy for Neville.”

Based on all of this, it feels likely that we are going to be saying goodbye to Neville in the finale, but it’s also smart to watch the episode before we say anything for certain. The show could surprise us!

If this is the end for the character, though, he caps off a pretty fantastic run in the tropical mystery show. Being the leading man on Death in Paradise is not historically a role that anyone plays forever, as we have seen a number of people circle in and out over time. While living in paradise may be fun, it is also difficult for actors to do several months of the year, away from their families and loved ones. We tend to be fond of anyone who is up for this challenge for some stretch of time.

