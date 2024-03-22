Is Blue Bloods new tonight on CBS, March 22, 2024?

Is Blue Bloods new tonight on CBS? For those of you who want more of the Donnie Wahlberg show, how can we blame you? To date, there have only been four episodes to come on the air this season, and at some point you have to hope to see a larger amount of them consistently.

Unfortunately, this is where we come bearing the bad news that it is not going to be tonight. Just like the rest of the CBS primetime lineup tonight, the show is being preempted for the March Madness tournament. Sure, this is something that does happen every year and yet, it is significantly more noticeable in 2024 since the shows started so late in the first place. (The series will return on April 5.)

Unfortunately, what may make this wait even harder for some out there is the simple fact that not too much has been said about what lies ahead as of yet. There is no synopsis for the next Blue Bloods, and nor is there a promo. The only thing that we can say is that if the first four episodes of the season are meant to be a blueprint, this show is likely going to be looking to give you some callbacks to past seasons while also delivering some of its trademark police stories in the present day. With this being the final season (at least for now), we do think the writers will want to put out there all of the great ideas that they’ve been thinking about over the years.

Now, is there any chance that this ends up not being the final season? The only thing that we can say about that is rather simple: It will depend heavily on viewership! If the series can get really good ratings, there’s always that chance CBS changes their mind.

Of course, we don’t always love to think about scripted TV as a business, but for the corporations behind the scenes, money talks. There has certainly been enough proof of that over the years.

Related – Check out other news regarding Blue Bloods season 14 and the chances for something more

What do you most want to see when it comes to Blue Bloods season 14 on CBS?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are a lot of other updates ahead that we don’t want you to miss.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







