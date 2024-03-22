The Equalizer season 4 episode 5 spoilers: A problem with secrets

The bad news when it comes to The Equalizer season 4 episode 5 is at this point pretty simple: Having to wait a while to see it. The Queen Latifah show is off the air with new episodes until March 31, but there is a lot to look forward to!

Afterall, what is at the forefront of the next new episode? Well, let’s just that that it is a reminder that sometimes, there are consequences to having knowledge. Sure, on one level Vi may appreciate knowing the truth about Robyn McCall. However, the burden that comes with this is not being able to tell other people. You never know when this could end up causing some problems for you, and this seems to be a central theme for the upcoming “The Whistleblower.”

Want to know more about the story ahead here? Then go ahead and check out the full The Equalizer season 4 episode 5 synopsis below:

“The Whistleblower” – After Mel is reunited with her brother Matthew, McCall helps him blow the whistle on his former unit’s unethical practices before it’s too late. Meanwhile, Aunt Vi and Trish’s relationship becomes fractured by Vi’s need to protect McCall’s true identity, on the CBS Original series THE EQUALIZER, Sunday, March 31 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Now, we recognize fully that there are a lot of central themes about this show that present themselves over the course of time, but one of the biggest ones here is absolutely that of family. Whether it be Robyn’s own family or the chosen family around her, these are people who look after each other. This works out well a good 99% of the time, but occasionally, you do run into some stumbling blocks. This could be an instance of that.

