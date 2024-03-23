Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 2: Spring ’24 update

With us now into the spring of 2024, are we finally on the cusp of getting more news on The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 2? At this point, we understand if there is a certain level of impatience that exists out there.

After all, consider the following — the first season aired all the way back in 2022, and we also know that filming wrapped up a long time ago. Here’s the interesting thing about it — production wrapped here prior to it doing so for House of the Dragon, another big-budget fantasy epic. However, that show is premiering on HBO in June. Meanwhile, the latest foray into Middle-earth still does not have a premiere date.

Will that change soon? Here’s what we will say — all indications are that Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 2 WILL be airing before 2024 wraps up, and we wouldn’t be shocked at all if a premiere date is announced by June. However, at the same exact time, it is our feeling that the show itself probably will not air until fall.

Why so late? Well, we do think there may be a concentrated effort for Amazon to shift this show away from House of the Dragon so that the two shows are not constantly compared, and there will also be an appetite for fantasy again at that point. This would also create a little bit more in the way of distance between this show and then also The Wheel of Time, which recently wrapped up filming and could arrive in early 2025 (or at least that’s what we hope).

If there is one more thing that we’ll say about The Rings of Power season 2, it is this: Let’s hope the story is reflective more of what we saw at the end of season 1, where there were some big reveals and beyond just that, it felt more like the world of Tolkien we have come to know and love.

What do you most want to see moving into Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 2?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back — there are other updates on the way.

