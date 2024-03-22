Power Book IV: Force season 3 premiere date: Spring 2024 update

With us now officially in the spring, are we on the cusp of learning about Power Book IV: Force season 3 at Starz? Is there reason to have hope?

The first thing that we really should go ahead and note here is simple: We’re still eager to learn what is next with Tommy’s story! The second season ended in one of the most dramatic ways imaginable. Not only is it clear that Mireya is in big trouble (and/or possibly dead), but what will Tommy do to Miguel? Also, is Claudia Flynn really dead and gone? We’re in a spot where there are so many fun questions that can be asked now about the future and in the end, we are excited to see more in terms of where things land.

Also, remember that there are new-found questions about the long-term future of both this show and even Raising Kanan, now that we know that Power Book II: Ghost is ending with season 4.

We do think there’s a chance that some news about Power Book IV: Force is going to be coming out before we get to the end of the year, but it would be a shock if there was any premiere-date news revealed this spring. Production just started not that long ago! It will take months for them to wrap that up and beyond just this, you also have to remember the fact here that there are months that it will take for these episodes to be edited.

If there is one larger concern we have…

Well, let’s just say that Starz has been known to sit on seasons for a long time after they are filmed. This is the primary reason why we were stuck waiting around to see the second season of this show for so long. If for whatever reason we’re stuck waiting to see Joseph Sikora and the rest of this cast until 2025, this is the most likely reason why.

What do you most want to see moving into Power Book IV: Force season 3 at Starz?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for some other updates.

