Monarch: Legacy of Monsters season 2 renewal: Spring ’24 update

Are we going to get more news on a Monarch: Legacy of Monsters season 2 renewal between now and the end of the spring?

On paper, it may be easy to look at this situation and figure it to be a no-brainer. After all, the Monsterverse series seemed to perform pretty well when it aired on Apple TV+, and with the (unconnected) Godzilla Minus One winning an Academy Award, there may be more interest around some of these monsters than there has been in a while.

Oh, and did we mention there’s a big-budget (and totally connected) film premiering in theaters next week? Well, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire could play a significant role in all of this.

As a matter of fact, we could go so far as to say here that the success of that movie will seriously help to determine what else happens here. It is possible that Apple TV+ already knows that they want to bring back their show for more, but want the story of this film to play out first since the two are in so many ways connected. Also, waiting does give them a way to reconsider if the movie does turn out to be a disappoint. (Personally, we don’t think that it will be.)

In general, you can’t be too surprised that the streamer is going to be careful when it comes to giving this show a green light. Just remember that this is a rather pricey show to make! You have all of the special effects and an enormous cast, and that’s without even noting having to create something that looks like a movie for several weeks at a time.

A big picture prediction

By the end of the spring, we should have a better sense of if a Monarch season 2 is happening. There may not be a number of other details as of yet, but we’re okay to be patient on it.

Do you think we are going to get news on a Monarch: Legacy of Monsters season 2 soon?

Sound off now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to come back — there are some other updates on the way.

