Is Fire Country new tonight on CBS? Season 2 episode 5 news

Is Fire Country new tonight on CBS? If you are intent on learning more about the future of the Max Thieriot drama, first and foremost we understand. There is a lot to look forward to here, whether it be more action, higher stakes, or the opportunity to try and see Bode eventually get out of prison.

Of course, this is absolutely not something that we’re going to see happen immediately, as the show loves to leave its tension simmering for as long as possible. The same goes for the situation with Bode and Gabriela. We know that personally, we’re not giving upon the two of them being together at any point in the future, but there are some major roadblocks standing in their way. For starters, it would be a tad unrealistic for her engagement to Diego to end immediately and her end up back in his arms. He has to really fight for her, and she has to question more of her feelings.

Now, the bad news — you won’t get a chance to see anything more tonight due to the NCAA Tournament. The plan is to see more of Fire Country on Friday, April 5, and the synopsis below serves as a great way to better set the stage:

“This Storm Will Pass” – The station 42 crew must protect Edgewater and take cover when an extremely rare and dangerous fire tornado leaves lives in peril, on FIRE COUNTRY, Friday, April 5 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

One other story to watch out for…

Given that Bode, Cara, and Diego were all involved in that ambulance crash at the end of this past episode, we do wonder whether or not Gen could end up being involved in the aftermath. Cara may feel differently about letting Bode into her life depending on what happens here.

What do you most want to see moving into Fire Country season 2 over on CBS?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back to ensure you don’t miss any updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







