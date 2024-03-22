Top Chef season 21 episode 2 preview: A lesson in hops

Based on what we saw on the Top Chef season 21 premiere on Bravo earlier this week, it is easy to be excited for whatever is next.

Is the show different with Kristen Kish as host? In theory sure, but she’s working to bring her own energy and style to the proceedings. Also, we do think it’s nice to have a former contestant present to offer up a different perspective — and occasionally some empathy.

As you head into episode 2, Top Chef is looking to deliver something that feels like a time-honored tradition: Doing a Quickfire that represents the flavors of the reason. Typically if you think of Wisconsin, there are two different things that come to mind: Cheese and beer. This particular challenge will be more about the latter. For more, check out the Top Chef season 21 episode 2 synopsis below:

Top Chef Colorado winner Joe Flamm joins Kristen for the Quickfire Challenge, tasking the chefs to create a dish featuring hops.

Is the show handling Quickfires the right way?

Let’s just say that we do have some sort of question in regards to that. It feels like the idea to not give out immunities here is a case of “if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.” Sure, the new structure does give a little more weight to winning an elimination challenge, but there’s already a motivation to do well in those! The new system makes it so that there are no real stakes in the Quickfires anymore when it comes to longevity in the competition.

Is it great for the chefs to have an opportunity to win some cash in these challenges? Sure, but why couldn’t you just offer up both? It feels like it’s a situation where this part of the contest is a little less exciting, even if the food looks great and the production remains top-notch.

What do you most want to see moving into Top Chef season 21 episode 2 on Bravo?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back — there are some other updates on the way.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







