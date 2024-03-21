Is So Help Me Todd new tonight on CBS, March 21, 2024?

Is So Help Me Todd new tonight on CBS? When you consider all of the fun and escapism that this show brings to the table, we wouldn’t blame anyone who wanted more of it!

Of course, wanting more and getting more are totally different things, and this is where we come to some of the bad news — there is no installment tonight up tonight. Instead, we are stuck waiting for a good while to see the next episode. The NCAA Tournament is preempting the entire scripted lineup this week; meanwhile, next week is the same. There will be shows returning on April 4, but even then So Help Me Todd is going to be off the air because of a two-hour Elsbeth event. The plan is for Margaret and Todd to be back on Thursday, April 11.

So while you do the extremely-long wait, the best thing we can try to do here is set the table for what is coming. With that, we suggest that you check out the season 2 episode 5 synopsis below:

“End on a High Note” – Margaret and Todd defend international opera star, supreme diva and Lyle’s mother, Jaqueline (Jenifer Lewis), on the CBS Original drama SO HELP ME TODD, Thursday, April 11 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

While the show is off the air…

The best advice that we can really offer here is simple: Continue to tell your friends to check out the show! This feels a lot like one of those underrated gems that would attract so much more of an audience if viewers were aware of it. So Help Me Todd still has all the makings of the perfect lighthearted procedural, one that should appeal to a lot of people out there who are eager and hungry for an escape.

What do you want to see on So Help Me Todd season 2 episode 5 when the show comes back?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are a ton of other updates coming.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







