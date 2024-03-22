BMF season 3 episode 5 spoilers: ‘The Battle of Techwood’

As we get ourselves prepared to see BMF season 3 episode 5 on Starz next week, we will have a chance to dive into “The Battle of Techwood.” So, what will the story be coming up? Let’s just say that we imagine that things are going to be dramatic and dangerous as everything in Atlanta is about to come to a head.

If you have been watching all season (and odds are you have, if you are reading this), then you know that one of the big stories this year has revolved around Meech and Terry trying to bring their empire to the next level by expanding out of Detroit. Atlanta felt like a place that made sense for them, and they’ve worked to get things going on the ground there.

Unfortunately, tension could bubble over within this episode and by the end of it, there could be a trail of blood. Obviously, we know that the story of BMF is not going to be over within this episode, but it could be changing in a pretty dramatic degree.

For a few more details now, go ahead and check out the full season 3 episode 5 synopsis below:

Meech and Terry rediscover the Black Mecca of Atlanta when Terry returns with Meech who connects him to new allies to build their business and increase cash flow for the BMF team. Both brothers learn the process of breaking into the scene in Atlanta will not be as easy when they are met with the old guard who wants to retain control.

Now, here is where things get interesting…

At the time of this writing, Starz has not announced much when it comes to the remainder of the season after episode 5. There is still a lot left, so you don’t have to worry about that! Just remember that the network does, at the very least, have little hiatuses that they sprinkle in here and there.

