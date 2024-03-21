9-1-1 season 7 episode 3 spoilers: The cruise ship saga ends

As we get ourselves prepared to see 9-1-1 season 7 episode 3 on ABC next week, we may be nearing the end of the cruise-ship story.

After all, remember for a moment that this was promoted from the start to be a three-episode event with Bobby and Athena both at sea and in severe danger. It was bad in episode 2, but it is about to get so much worse. We saw previews leading into this season where the ship was sinking, and it certainly feels like this is what’s about to happen in “Capsized.”

Want to learn more? Then go ahead and check out the 9-1-1 season 7 episode 3 synopsis below:

With each moment becoming critical as the ship is flipped upside down, Athena and Bobby take charge, seeking methods for rescue while navigating efforts to guide survivors to safety. Meanwhile, Hen defies protocols in her search for Bobby and Athena.

So what is on the other side of this arc?

Well, if you are a veteran viewer of this show, then you probably know already that there is still a lot of great stuff that is going to be coming up. That includes an opportunity to learn a little bit more about specific characters, some dangerous rescues, and hopefully the wedding of Chimney and Maddie that we’ve heard so much about already. There’s a good chance that a handful of things here are not going to go according to plan, but this may not be a concern for a good while still. There’s a lot to get to first!

The most important thing, after all, is quite simple here: Just making sure that Bobby and Athena actually survive what they are going through here. During that is not necessarily going to be an easy feat.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

