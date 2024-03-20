Squid Game season 2 premiere date: Spring 2024 update

Is there any chance at all that we’re going to be learning about a Squid Game season 2 premiere date before the end of the spring? We certainly know that the interest is going to be there, but that doesn’t mean that we’ll have the opportunity to actually see any sort of announcement.

After all, if there is one thing that is pretty clear right now when it comes to this franchise, it is simply this: The folks at the streaming service are taking their time with this. That is what they have chosen to do here from the very beginning. There is a pretty clear cognizance that this is one of the biggest shows that they have and by virtue of that, they have to get it right.

Based on much of what we’ve seen and heard so far in regards to the next season of Squid Game, the odds of us getting any sort of specific reveal date reveal this summer are pretty darn low. Our sentiment at present is that there is going to be an opportunity to see it back on the air when we get around to the fall, and that will lead to more of a consistent hype train all around it.

Whenever the show does get close to coming back, let’s just say that you are going to know it and then some. Odds are, this will be one of the biggest promotional campaigns in the history of the service, and there is a pretty darn good reason for that. They will want to try and get viewership that at least gets close to season 1! This is why it wouldn’t surprise us if there are least some photos and/or teases this spring — we just don’t expect much when it comes to a premiere date. That is, at least for now, something that will require more patience.

What’s the story coming up?

Well, we do tend to think that the name of the game here is going to be revenge, as we see Gi-hun do whatever he can in order to get justice for what the Front Man and others did in season 1.

When do you think we are actually going to get a chance to see Squid Game season 2 premiere on Netflix?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

