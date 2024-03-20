The Office reboot: Potential co-creator, new details emerge

For several years now, NBCUniversal has attempted to figure out ways to reboot The Office — not that this comes as a shock. The original comedy was a runaway hit and remains one of the most-popular streaming shows out there for Peacock.

While there is still no guarantee a new version of the show is coming, let’s just say that right now, it appears as though we are closer to a potential new idea than we’ve ever been. Want a little bit of evidence? Let’s get more into it!

According to a report from Deadline, Michael Koman of Nathan For You fame is emerging as a top creative voice on the potential series, and would co-create it with original The Office boss Greg Daniels if plans fully materialize. As of right now, this is not considered some full-fledged spin-off of the original, as it would be a documentary-style show about another workplace. However, it would be set within the same world as Dunder-Mifflin and with that, there is always a chance that a character or two could show up.

For now, it is our hope that everyone involved here just exercises a lot of caution. While the idea of more of The Office could prove really fun, it doesn’t feel like some sort of crazy proposition to ask whether or not it would work in this current climate. There are parts of the original that do not age well at all, even if it was meant to represent how people in a real-life office would act and behave. It certainly would not work on network TV like NBC, though it could do a little better elsewhere.

Eventually, it does feel inevitable that some sort of spin-off / reboot / remake is going to eventually happen, mostly because we’re just in that sort of era. Everything does tend to be remade at some point, even if not all of the ideas end up being good.

