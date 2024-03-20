9-1-1 season 8 renewal odds grow after ABC ratings

We knew that ABC had some extremely high hopes when it comes to 9-1-1 season 7 after moving it over from Fox. So far, it’s fair to say that the decision is paying big dividends and then some.

According to a new report coming in now from Deadline, the show’s first episode last week has drawn 8.85 million viewers after three days of viewing from ABC, Hulu, and additional digital platforms. This makes the premiere the most-watched multi-platform episode since November 2022, which was right in the middle of season 6. Given that long-running dramas do tend to lose viewership over time, we do think that this is something that the powers-that-be have to be extremely happy about at this point.

What is in a way even more impressive is the fact that this premiere, which kicked off the epic three-part cruise-ship story for Bobby and Athena, ended up drawing a 1.8 rating in the 18-49 demographic in this frame, making it the highest-rated episode there since May 2022. This should all collectively help to ensure that the series does find its way to that coveted renewal in due time, even if there is not that much of a clear idea as to when something more will be announced.

For the time being, let’s just say the following: Keep watching the show if you love it! While the numbers are pretty good, there is something more that comes with fighting to make another season of this happen.

Personally, we do think that there is one thing that is especially going to help the next two episodes a great deal — the fact that they are also going to be about the cruise and what happens to Bobby and Athena on board. While 9-1-1 can at times be a procedural, there are these long-term stories that do generate conversation a good bit of the time.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

