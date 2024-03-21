Is Ghosts new tonight on CBS, season 3 episode 6?

Is Ghosts new tonight on CBS? We know that there is so much more to be excited about when it comes to the show’s future — so when will we have a chance to see it?

Well, the best way to start off this article is probably with a little bit of blunt honesty: There is no new episode of the comedy tonight. Rest assured that more is coming, but you’ll be stuck waiting for a little while to see it. How long? Well, the plan right now is for it to arrive on Thursday, April 4. The title for season 3 episode 6 is “Hello, Brother,” and we honestly do think it will be worth the wait. After all, there is a chance in here to get to see Trevor’s brother!

If you want to get a little more news on what to expect, just go ahead and check out the full Ghosts season 3 episode 6 synopsis:

“Hello, Brother” – Trevor’s brother, Jeremy (Jon Glaser), checks into Woodstone after discovering a loophole in the Woodstone Rewards Points program, on the CBS Original series GHOSTS, Thursday, April 4 (8:31-9:01 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

One of the things that is so great about Ghosts being in season 3 is that you do have a basic foundation for a lot of the characters at this point. By virtue of that, you can shift the focus over to trying to learn more about what makes them tick, and also seeing more of their families. Because some of the ghosts died not too long ago, it opens the door to bring in family members here and there.

As you enjoy this episode, you can also sit back and not be overly concerned about the future — there will be a season 4 coming!

