3 Body Problem season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at Netflix?

After the premiere this week on Netflix, is there a chance that a 3 Body Problem season 2 is going to happen? The stakes here are high! This is the first show for David Benioff and D.B. Weiss since the end of Game of Thrones, and we are talking here about an expensive, ambitious sci-fi epic.

The first thing that we should go ahead and note here is that officially, there is no news on a season 2 as of yet from the streamer. However, the parties involved are eager to keep it going! Speaking per IndieWire, Benioff himself noted that he, Weiss, and fellow executive producer Alexander Woo already have a plan to keep things going:

“For Season 2, we’ve got better than a rough idea. We’re much farther along with that plan than rough-idea stages … From there on out it becomes, you know, the farther away things get the hazier your view of them is. But there, in the third book, there’s so many amazing landmarks, in terms of scenes and situations and events that we can see pretty clearly, that we know, we’re not completely sure how our characters are gonna get to that place, but we know they gotta get to that place. Because that place and that place and that place are the reason we pick these books up and wanted to adapt them in the first place.”

So why plan out a season 2 before it is even renewed? In some ways, you can consider it a necessity of this current era. A show like this takes such an extremely long amount of time to film and be edited after the fact that it benefits you to get ahead of the game if you possibly can. This could eventually reduce some of the wait time between seasons, but we still think it’ll be a good while before another chapter airs here.

The #1 thing that Netflix is absolutely going to look at here is viewership — and also retention! They need to make sure people watch the whole way through to justify more!

Do you think we are going to see a 3 Body Problem season 2 happen at Netflix?

