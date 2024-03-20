Not Dead Yet season 2 episode 7 return date hopes at ABC

Following the new episode tonight, are you excited to get Not Dead Yet season 2 episode 7 over on ABC? We certainly understand!

With this being said, unfortunately this does not mean that we’re getting new episodes immediately. As a matter of fact, you could be waiting a good while to see what’s next.

For those who are unaware, there are no plans for the Gina Rodriguez comedy to come back on the air next week, and the same goes for the week after. The entirety of the ABC lineup on the night (at least the comedies) is taking this time off so that they can stretch these shortened episode orders until at least May sweeps. That’s important for the sake of advertisements and as non-exciting as that may be to a lot of people out there, it is absolutely still important to them. (It also does give the producers on all of these shows more time to prepare the stories.)

Unfortunately, there is not much in the way of details out there about the next Not Dead Yet episode, but if you have watched the show over the years, you’re probably aware of what to expect here in terms of tone and story. This is not a series we anticipate deviating that much from what has been the norm for them, and they also don’t really need to! They have established a style that works really well and it tends to generate laughs.

We expect to see the series back on Wednesday, April 10 — at least per current listings. By this point next week, it is our hope that a few more details will start to surface about what is coming up.

Is there going to be a season 3?

At this point, it is probably too early to tell, but this is a perfect time to note that if you love this show, watch it live or stream it on Hulu! Tell your friends to do the same! Other than a few select shows like Abbott Elementary, there are not a lot of slam dunks within this genre.

