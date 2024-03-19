Alert: Missing Persons Unit season 2 episode 4: The story of ‘Maya’

Next week on Alert: Missing Persons Unit season 2 episode 4, you are going to have a chance to see a story simply titled “Maya.” What will make this one stand out?

Well, on one level, we do think that the writers for the show are approaching this story with a slightly different speed in mind. A lot of the cases this season have been huge in scale and somewhat different from what we expect on missing-persons show. For this particular hour, though, it feels like we’re going to see a case that is a little more individual and topical in nature. This could allow the show to be more versatile and show that it can bring you a lot of different cases in a ton of different forms.

Below, you can see the full Alert: Missing Persons Unit season 2 episode 4 synopsis below:

The MPU searches for a homeless female teen that disappeared after running away from home and living in Philly’s Gayborhood. Kemi is hit especially hard as the team races to find and rescue the missing teen. Jason and Nikki spar over his continued investigation into the car bombing in the all-new “Maya” episode of Alert: Missing Persons Unit airing Tuesday, March 26 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (ALE-204) (TV-PG D, L, V)

One more thing to remember at present…

If you do want to see the show come back for another season, you need to watch live and/or tell your friends to do the same thing! The ratings this season have hardly set the world on fire, but we know that Fox wants good scripted content. They just need to figure out how to get the word out there beyond their own network — we tend to think that is one of the big issues that they have right now.

Still, the network has until May to figure things out here — we’ll see what happens…

