The Cleaning Lady season 3 episode 4: Out to the desert

Next week on The Cleaning Lady season 3 episode 4, a situation will play out that feels honestly perfect for a show like this. After all, you are going to see Thony and Jorge head out to the desert! We always tend to think of shows like Breaking Bad in a situation like this.

Of course, Thony is also no Walter White — she moves with a very different set of priorities and Luca is at the center of that. It’s a part of what makes her so complicated! A lot of this upcoming episode is going to be about the looming interview with CPS, and we know that she will do whatever she can to make sure that Luca is okay and taken care of.

Beyond this particular part of the story, there’s also going to be another component to watch out for in equal measure: What’s going on when it comes to Arman’s disappearance. We certainly feel like this story is going to have a tragic end (in part to real-life circumstances), but there are still questions as to how we get there. The Cleaning Lady is taking its time and clearly, there is not much of a fear about rushing anything along at present.

To get a few more details now about, go ahead and check out the full season 3 episode 4 synopsis below:

As Luca’s CPS interview nears, Thony focuses on getting Fiona back home with the help of Jorge. Meanwhile, Nadia continues to investigate Arman’s disappearance and finds herself face-to-face with Ramona in the all-new “Agua, Fuego, Tierra, Viento” episode of The Cleaning Lady airing Tuesday, March 26 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (CLD-304) (TV-14 L,V)

If you do really love this show…

Remember to keep watching it live! After all, the ratings are down this season so far from season 2 and if you want there to be more, we tend to think that the numbers need to stabilize at some point.

What do you most want to see moving into The Cleaning Lady season 3 episode 4?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for some additional updates coming up soon.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







