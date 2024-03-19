FBI season 6 episode 6 spoilers: A look at ‘Unforeseen’

As you get prepared to see FBI season 6 episode 6 on CBS, you will have a chance to check out “Unforeseen.” What is at the center of this story? Well, for starters, more on the personal Maggie Bell arc we’ve been on so far.

It is pretty rare with this show that you have any sideplot that lasts more than an episode or two; with that, we’re willing to embrace what’s going on with Missy Peregrym’s character and the idea of her becoming a mom. For starters, it is a way to get a great Rookie Blue reunion between her and Charlotte Sullivan. Beyond that, though, it is also a chance to really explore this character more through different angles.

Of course, while we do see Maggie weigh various pros and cons here of what she wants out of life, there is also a dangerous case — one that could touch on a certain part of her past. For more there, take a look at the FBI season 6 episode 6 synopsis below:

“Unforeseen” – After multiple people are targeted and killed with a poisonous gas in broad daylight, the team races to find the killer, who they believe is tied to an eco-terrorist plot. Meanwhile, Maggie continues to explore motherhood, on FBI, Tuesday, March 26 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Now by the end of this episode, it is our hope that we’ll have a better idea as to where the Maggie story is going, but there does not necessarily have to be closure on it right away. After all, isn’t there merit to watching how things are developing over time? Motherhood is a serious decision, and definitely not something to be rushed.

Is there anything that you most want to see entering FBI season 6 episode 6 on CBS?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back here to make sure you don’t miss any other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

