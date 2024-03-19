Extended Family season 1 episode 13 spoilers: The big finale

Next week on NBC you are going to see Extended Family season 1 episode 13, otherwise known as the big finale! Rest assured, there’s a lot to prepare for! This is the last chance for executive producer Mike O’Malley and his cast to make a big statement on the show, and this is the last thing that viewers will be left to think about for a good while.

(Heck, it could be the last statement that the show ever makes, given that there is no official season 2 as of yet. Be sure to watch live if you want more!)

Given what we have seen throughout Extended Family so far, it is no surprise that the finale is going to revolve around the relationship between Jim, Julia, and Trey. The three of them have been at the center of the story, so who is to say what else could be coming?

The title for this installment is “The Consequences of Considering the Consequences” (who doesn’t love a redundant title?), and you can get a few more details courtesy of the synopsis below:

03/26/2024 (08:30PM – 09:00PM) (Tuesday) : Hoping to confirm their compatibility, Julia and Trey ask Jim to give them pre-marital counseling, believing him to be the most knowledgeable guy for the job. TV-PG

When are we going to learn more news about a season 2?

Well, we tend to think that if more information comes out soon, it is probably of the positive variety. If we are stuck waiting for a little while, meanwhile, we’ll be a little more concerned. Odds are, NBC will get something hammered out one way or another by May; on a rare occasion things get pushed back until June, but there are typically specific circumstances that cause some of that to happen. None of that should come into play here.

