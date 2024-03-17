The Terminal List: Dark Wolf premiere date hopes; filming starts

For those of you who are eager already to get some more news on The Terminal List: Dark Wolf, there is more we can say now!

First and foremost, let’s go ahead and note that production has officially kicked off! In a new post on Instagram, Taylor Kitsch himself confirmed that work is now underway on the prequel series. That is absolutely great news, but there is still something to remember at present — it is going to take a long time for production to be wrapped up here. Heck, it took a long time for us to even get into filming for this show, and we tend to think that a lot of that is due mostly to the creative team wanting to ensure that all was perfect — and also that all parties involved were available.

Now that we’ve said all of that, let’s get into the next question: When will The Terminal List: Dark Wolf actually kick off? For the time being, let’s just say that 2024 is off the table. While we think filming will be done this year, there is still a lot of post-production work that will need to be done after the fact. Our hope is that we have a chance to see it within the first half of 2025.

Does Prime Video need this show? Absolutely, especially since they have done a good job of cornering the market with this sort of action series. Just remember for a moment that they had a lot of success with Jack Ryan during its run, and one of their most-popular shows now is Reacher. These programs do share a certain amount of DNA with one another, and we certainly think they could develop even more programs like this down the road.

So long as the promotion is there for Dark Wolf, we tend to think that it will be just fine. The only real struggle that Prime may have is trying to find a way to remind viewers that this show is around after such a long break between seasons.

What are you most interested in seeing when it comes to The Terminal List: Dark Wolf on Prime Video?

When do you want to see the series back? Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some additional updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







