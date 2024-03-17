Alice & Jack episode 2 preview: What’s ahead on PBS?

Following the premiere tonight on PBS, are you curious to learn more about Alice & Jack episode 2? Let’s just start by saying this — if you are, it’s hard to blame you! There are so many things to be excited about with this show, especially since it is an epic love story you rarely see on television.

Just in case you haven’t heard too much about this show already, let’s start off here by sharing the official description via the network’s Masterpiece imprint:

Alice & Jack reveals how love plays out between two very different people over 15 years. The story explores the seminal question of whether the bonds between us are stronger than the forces that would tear us apart … The miniseries is created by Mad Men award-winning writer Victor Levin (Mad Men, Mad About You) and features moving performances Andrea Riseborough (To Leslie, Birdman) as Alice, a single woman invested in her career while grappling with a childhood trauma, and Domhnall Gleeson (The Revenant, About Time) as the scientist she meets in a bar. The cast also includes Aisling Bea (This Way Up), Aimee Lou Wood (Sex Education), and Sunil Patel (Love at First Sight).

With a great cast like this, you have to imagine that it is going to draw some attention in the time in which it is on the air. In between this and Nolly, the network has some pretty serious star power on the air right now!

As for episode 2…

Well, it is going to dive more into the idea of telling this story over time. It will pick up with Jack in a different place in his life, and this raises the big question as to how he and Alice can find a proper way back to each other — if it is even possible for them.

For more, go ahead and check out the full Alice & Jack episode 2 synopsis below:

Jack is now happily married with a baby when an unexpected call from Alice turns his whole life upside down.

Brace yourselves — moving forward, every episode is going to feature a different era (presumably) and also some new challenges.

