Call the Midwife season 13 episode 2 (PBS): Secret lessons

Following the big premiere tonight on PBS, are you eager to learn more regarding Call the Midwife season 13 episode 2? There is so much more to look forward to as we dive deeper into the story, including some emotional stories left and right.

We do not believe it to be some sort of jaw-dropping spoiler to say that change is going to be a significant part of what lies ahead. After all, it has been a key element of the entire show! For this season in particular, we know that change is coming partially in the form of new midwives in training, but also in terms of Trixie trying to alter her life now that she is with Matthew. There are many benefits to this relationship, but also some adjustments that need to be made. One of the biggest ones, for now, is perhaps trying to find some new modes of transportation.

Want to get a little more in the way of information on what lies ahead here? Then we suggest that you simply take a look at the Call the Midwife season 13 episode 2 synopsis below:

Shelagh and Joyce assist a heavily pregnant woman dealing with a severe mold infestation in her new flat. Nancy attends a “Raise the Roof Campaign” meeting against some of her peers’ wishes. Trixie takes secret driving lessons from Fred.

There is still a great deal of story still to come this season, but it is not an exaggeration to go ahead and note that Trixie’s personal life is important to watch throughout it. Of course, we are rooting for things to work out for her and Matthew! However, we also have to be aware of the fact that this is a pretty unpredictable world and one that is ever changing.

As per usual, have your tissues on standby. With Call the Midwife in particular, you never know when they could prove useful.

