CSI: Vegas season 3 episode 5 spoilers: A robot killer?

As we prepare to see CSI: Vegas season 3 episode 5 next week on CBS, there is a crazy question we have to think about. Are we actually looking at a situation where an AI is responsible for murder?

There’s no need to bury the lede here — this is the sort of murder-mystery story we love to see on a show like this, largely because of the potential it has to stir up discussions and get super-weird. It is also as topical an episode as you are going to see. The 2023-24 season is really the first time we’ve been able to see network TV writers really tackle the dangers of this technology. It is something that they know very well themselves; it may not be murder, but AI usage was a key sticking point in the WGA strike. This is something that we should all be concerned about, regardless of the results of this particular case.

With that in mind, let’s dive more into said case and what makes it stand out. Go ahead and check out the CSI: Vegas season 3 episode 5 synopsis below, with a reminder that this story is airing at a special time:

“It Was Automation” – When a mechanic is found murdered in a dark factory, the CSI team investigates whether the perpetrator was human or a humanoid robot with an AI operating system, on the CBS Original series CSI: VEGAS, Sunday, March 24 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Why is it airing an hour earlier?

This is largely a function of there being no episode of The Equalizer next week, which is causing the rest of the Sunday-night programming to be bumped up. In theory, shouldn’t this help with the ratings? It could, but time will almost certainly tell.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

