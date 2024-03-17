The Equalizer season 4 episode 5 return date: ‘The Whistleblower’

After what you see tonight on CBS, are you eager to get a return date for The Equalizer season 4 episode 5? What about a few more details on what will be coming up next?

Well, what we have to offer at this point is a mixture of good and bad news. Where do we start? Well, we might as well get it out of the way that as of right now, there is no new episode for the Queen Latifah series scheduled for next week. (A repeat is currently set to come on instead.) The earliest the show will come back is on Sunday, March 24, and with a story that is currently titled “The Whistleblower.”

If you are curious in what lies ahead here, obviously we’re right there with you … but this is where we note that the network has yet to release anything more in the form of a synopsis. That should change over the next week or so, but we would say to not anticipate anything that is fundamentally different from what we have seen here over the past few years. The Equalizer is one of those shows that at this point, has a pretty established rhythm. It knows what it is and as a result of that, it knows what it wants to bring to viewers the vast majority of the time. It does not appear as though there is some sort of massive effort being taken to change that.

For the time being, we would say that instead, just get set for what is likely going to be another story full of action, with a few unique twists and turns thrown in there at the same time. We may see a personal subplot for a character or two, with it all in service of a big-time finale that will be coming a little bit later in the spring. It is never too early to prepare for that … right?

