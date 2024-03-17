Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight, 3/16/24?

Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO? At this point, it is hard to blame anyone who thinks that a repeat is right around the corner.

After all, consider some of the facts here for a moment. Over the past month, we’ve had a chance to see four new episodes without any breaks. Heck, the show even aired last week, the same night as the Academy Awards! It makes at least some sense for you to think that there would be some sort of hiatus coming before too long.

However, breathe easy for a moment, as said hiatus is not coming up tonight. The next episode is going to once again arrive at around 11:20 p.m. Eastern, following a repeat of the Curb Your Enthusiasm episode that literally aired right before. This is what we’ve seen the past few weeks, as well.

If you are a regular viewer of this show, then you are probably aware already that trying to predict main segments here is a near-impossible feat. With that in mind, it makes almost zero sense for us to do it. What we would like to do instead is point out how valuable some of these segments can be when it comes to shining a light on key issues. Remember that segment about Boeing? Well, it has already accumulated a whopping five million views on YouTube, and in the brief amount of time since it aired, the airplane company has found itself in the headlines for a number of other issues.

Is that all a simple byproduct of Last Week Tonight? Hardly, but what the show does rather effectively is amplify topics that are already being discussed, and actually (at times) suggest practical solutions. Who would have assumed that a late-night show could be so immediately helpful in a number of ways?

