The Regime season 1 episode 4 spoilers: Damage control

As we prepare to see The Regime season 1 episode 6 next week, is it crazy to think we've made it to the halfway point? A lot of crazy stuff has already happened and to think, more will inevitably be coming based on Elena's recent actions.

Through the start of the series, we saw that Kate Winslet’s character was all about controlling the narrative, no matter what that narrative may be. If she wants to become more of a dictator, than so be it. However, she also still wants to keep up some appearances with the public. We’ve long said that this show has similar DNA to a pair of other HBO hits in Succession as well as Veep, even if it is more serious at times than the latter. One of the show’s biggest struggles has been nailing that tone; you want to believe in the characters and yet, find a certain element of the world to be absurd.

Now that we have said all of that, let’s just set the stage by sharing what we do know about episode 4 in particular. The title here is “Midnight Feast” and if you look below, you can get a better sense of what is next courtesy of the synopsis:

As Zubak learns the true location of Keplinger, the chancellor’s biggest political rival, Elena attempts to do damage control in the wake of a tragic accident. As public sentiment against her continues to grow, Elena and Nicholas make a rare trip outside palace walls to meet with factory workers. Meanwhile, Agnes’ loyalty is tested by an offer from an unknown source.

In getting back to the tone, we do think that this is when The Regime really needs to figure that out. How far does the creative team want to go in mapping out some of Elena’s actions and motives? This show can be dark, but does it want to be really dark?

