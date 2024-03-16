Blue Bloods season 14 episode 5: Where is the first promo?

Last night, CBS shared some promos for their Friday night lineup moving forward — and yet, Blue Bloods was MIA. What gives here? Well, it is a part of a longtime tradition — and honestly, one of the most frustrating ones that they have.

For whatever reason, this network refuses to give previews for episodes of the Donnie Wahlberg – Tom Selleck series unless it is for episodes that are only a week away. That tradition may not be changing ever, especially since this is seemingly the final season. There isn’t a lot of time to change it!

If you have not heard the next Blue Bloods episode is set to arrive on Friday, April 5 and there is no synopsis as of yet as to what lies ahead. Could that change by this time next week? Maybe, but it is not guaranteed.

The only thing that feels like it can be said is that the bar feels pretty high for whatever is next. Episodes 3 and 4 were arguably two of the best this show has done in the past few years from a writing and acting perspective, especially when it comes to Selleck. Given how similar Frank storylines often feel week in and week out, it’s a marvel what can be done with some different sort of material as the character tackles grief and loss. Also, Will Hochman continues to show as Joe Hill that he could be worthy of getting his own show someday, and that is one of the reasons why we’ve lobbied for a spin-off about him.

For those who are unaware, there are still six more episodes to air of Blue Bloods this spring. After that, the remaining eight episodes are scheduled for the fall. There is always a chance that CBS changes their mind but in order for that to happen, you will need to watch live or on Paramount+ soon after. DVR views also help.

