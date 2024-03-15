Manhunt season 1 episode 3 air date: What lies ahead?

After the two-part premiere tonight, do you want to learn more about Manhunt season 1 episode 3 over on Apple TV+? When will it air?

There are a lot of things to talk through and be excited about here, mostly due to the fact that this show is a story we’ve wanted to see adapted for quite some time. Sure, there have been a lot of stories told about Abraham Lincoln, but what about the search for John Wilkes Booth? This is really the story after the story, and the official synopsis indicates that further:

Based on the New York Times bestselling and Edgar Award-winning nonfiction book from author James L. Swanson, “Manhunt” is a conspiracy thriller about one of the best known but least understood crimes in history, the astonishing story of the hunt for John Wilkes Booth in the aftermath of Abraham Lincoln’s assassination.

Now, let’s talk about Manhunt season 1 episode 3. The plan is for the streaming service to air a new episode a week the rest of the way featuring Tobias Menzies and the rest of the cast. This is a similar structure to what Apple does with a lot of other shows on their roster. They give you a couple of stories to set the stage and then from there, stretch out the rest of the season with a weekly rollout. It makes sense, and we do think it personally works better than a binge-release. After all, that format can be extremely fraught, especially when you consider that shows come and go and get forgotten in an incredibly short period of time.

We’re just excited to see how the rest of this plays out, largely because there are some elements to it that are sensational from the start — think in terms of the source material, or a capable lead in Menzies who has shown, time and time again, that he can be versatile with a lot of different roles.

What do you most want to see moving into Manhunt season 1 episode 3 on Apple TV+ next week?

Let us know right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, keep coming back — there are other updates on the way.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







