Shark Tank: Nowhere Bakery, Overplay, Murder Mystery Company

Tonight on Shark Tank, you will have a chance to see Nowhere Bakery, Overplay, the Murder Mystery Company, and Nourish + Bloom Market. Who will end up with a deal? Will any of them end up with a deal?

In general, we do think that this installment should be fun, mostly because there are a lot of companies that we’d consider to be both high risk and also high reward. There is no guarantee that they could work out.

So before we move forward, why not share a few more details about what lies ahead? The best thing that we can do is hand over the official synopsis.

The Sharks are presented with investment opportunities that include an immersive murder mystery experience, an app that turns any video into a game, self-service grocery stores and allergen-free baked goods. Jason Blum returns as Guest Shark.

Now, why not get into some of the products? Take a look below…

Nourish + Bloom Markets – One of the company’s goals is to use their small markets with local products and essentials to provide health cuisine to “food deserts,” places where these are not readily available. It also utilizes top-of-the-line technology to make it easier to go in and out of the establishments.

Overplay – This is an intuitive and high-tech idea, one that is all about turning regular videos into actual games that can be shared and played with others with the help of AI. Establishing the ease and creativity of the product will be key in the tank.

Nowhere Bakery – It’s a fun name for a company that sounds like it’s run by ghosts. However, the truth here is that this company makes cookies and other treats that are paleo, clean, and far healthier than the alternatives.

The Murder Mystery Company – What else do you need to know beyond the name? They are all about allowing customers to plan murder-mystery parties in all different shapes and saves.

