SWAT season 7 episode 7 return date for Shemar Moore, cast

Following what you see tonight on CBS, are you eager to get a SWAT season 7 episode 7 return date? Well, we are more than happy to help!

The first thing that we should really do here is get a little bit of bad news out of the way — the Shemar Moore cop drama is not going to be on next week, and the same goes for the week after. If you are a longtime viewer, then you probably know the reason for the long break in the NCAA Tournament. This is something that always tends to come on around this time of the year, and it takes out the entire CBS lineup for a little while.

At present, the absolute earliest you can probably expect SWAT back on the air is when we get back to Friday, April 4. There are a decent amount of stories left this season and with that, there hopefully will not be too many hiatuses the rest of the way.

Now, there is another thing you do have to remember here — we are entering the home stretch for the series. Unless something comes out that suggests that CBS has changed their mind on it being the final season, we have to prepare for everything to start winding down. The writers are going to do whatever they can in order to ensure that they give us some pretty powerful stuff the rest of the way, whether it be some more dangerous cases or also heartfelt moments. We do think that Hondo will be getting married by the time the story is said and done!

For now, let’s just hope that the remainder of the show proves to be worth the wait, and that there are a lot of great twists and turns coming. We could not ask for anything more, and even if this season is the end, we’re grateful for the ride.

What do you most want to see moving into SWAT season 7 episode 7 over on CBS?

Share right now in the attached comments!

this article was written by Jessica BunBun.

