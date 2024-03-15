So Help Me Todd season 2 episode 5 return date hopes

After what you see tonight, it only makes sense to want a So Help Me Todd season 2 episode 5 return date. So, when could it be?

The first thing that we really should say here is quite simple: While it would be great to get a new installment in seven days, it’s not happening. The show is also not back the following week, either. What’s going on? Well, the reasoning for that is simple: The NCAA Tournament. That is something that is keeping a lot of programming off the air the next couple of weeks on CBS in general.

So when will So Help Me Todd is going to return with new installments? Think in terms of Thursday, April 11. While nothing has been confirmed at the moment on that, we do not believe it will return alongside the rest of the network’s lineup on April 4. After all, remember that there is a two-hour Elsbeth airing that night and this could push the show back for a little while longer.

We are at this point too far out from getting a lot of information on new episodes, our feeling for the time being is quite simple: This is not a story that is going to be dramatically changing anything from what we’ve seen over the past season-plus. Margaret and Todd are going to continue to take on and solve cases in their own unique way. There will be humor here, but also at the same time some drama and of course, a good bit of mystery.

Now, here is where we remind you that if you do continue to love this show, keep watching live! That is the only way to make sure that a season 3 happens. Even if So Help Me Todd has a pretty consistent viewer base, we do think we’ve reached a point in the greater TV world where we do not take anything for granted.

