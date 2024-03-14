The Girls on the Bus season 1 episode 3 air date, schedule on Max

Following the events of the two-episode premiere today, what is there to look forward to in regards to The Girls on the Bus season 1 episode 3?

If you have not heard too much about the new Max series as of yet, why not start off here by setting the stage further? The appeal of this project feels reasonably simple at the moment, and it goes a little something like this: Being able to take an unflinching look at Presidential campaigns from a lot of different perspectives all across the board. This show marks the big TV return of Supergirl alum Melissa Benoist, and there are potential stories in here that could and look different from what you see in this sort of space much of the time.

Want to learn more? Then check out the logline below:

THE GIRLS ON THE BUS invites viewers to hit the campaign trail alongside four female journalists, each of them different in their reporting styles and personalities. The story centers on Sadie McCarthy (Melissa Benoist), a journalist who romanticizes a bygone era of campaign reporting and scraps her whole life for a shot at covering a presidential candidate for a paper of record. Sadie joins the bus and eventually bonds with three female competitors, Grace (Carla Gugino), Lola (Natasha Behnam), and Kimberlyn (Christina Elmore). Despite their differences, the women become a found family with a front-row seat to the greatest soap opera in town – the battle for the White House.

What about the schedule ahead?

Well, let’s just say that episode 3 is coming next week and from here on out, the show will release a new installment every Thursday. We admire Max for committing to a weekly model here, mostly due to the fact that it allows viewers a chance to get hooked on the show and spread the word of it over time. With a binge release, it is easier to forget about various shows.

What do you most want to see moving into The Girls on the Bus season 1 episode 3, let alone the rest of the story?

Share right away in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to keep coming back — there are some other updates ahead.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







