Snowpiercer season 4 lands on AMC after extensive wait

It has taken more or less forever for Snowpiercer to find a new home following its time at TNT — luckily, we have great news today!

According to a report coming in now via Deadline, the first three seasons of the dystopian series are going to be available soon to stream on AMC+ — meanwhile, the fourth season (which has already been shot) will launch both on the service and AMC itself at some point in early 2025. It was a long time ago when TNT decided to drop the series, a move that seemed to be tied mostly to what was going on with Warner Bros. Discovery cutting costs across the board. This was incredibly frustrating given that season 4 offered up an opportunity to send the series off in an absolutely memorable manner.

In a statement, here is what Ben Davis, executive vice president of original programming for AMC Networks / AMC Studios, had to say about this acquisition:

“Snowpiercer is an edge-of-your-seat thrill ride with a loyal fanbase – similar to the passionate fandoms we serve across our biggest franchise series – and a welcome addition to AMC and AMC+ … We look forward to giving viewers an opportunity to binge the first three seasons later this year, in anticipation of the arrival of a remarkable fourth season helmed by Paul Zbyszewski and this stellar cast, which will premiere in 2025.”

Meanwhile, Zbyszewski added the following:

“We’re so thrilled the train has finally found a home, and we’re incredibly grateful to everyone at AMC and Tomorrow Studios for giving the fans of Snowpiercer a chance to enjoy season four with all the hard work this amazing cast and crew put into it.”

This feels on paper like an incredibly smart move for the folks over at AMC to make, especially when you consider the opportunities that could come with acquiring this audience. Also, remember that thanks to the Walking Dead franchise, they clearly know dystopian content well already!

