Ripley season 1 trailer: See Andrew Scott in action!

Next month, Netflix seems to have the perfect treat for everyone out there who loves and old-school noir: Ripley. This is an eight-episode limited series featuring Sherlock alum Andrew Scott, and it is going to feel very much like a glorious experiment.

After all, we are talking here about a breathtaking black-and-white drama that is based on source material, and also set in a wonderful Italian location. There are going to be at least some comparisons here to Monsieur Spade, which aired on AMC earlier this year — it’s hard for there not to be when you consider the period setting.

Netflix recently put out a full trailer for the upcoming season, and you can check that out over here. If that is not enough, why not look at the extended synopsis?

Tom Ripley, a grifter scraping by in early 1960s New York, is hired by a wealthy man to travel to Italy to try to convince his vagabond son to return home. Tom’s acceptance of the job is the first step into a complex life of deceit, fraud and murder. The limited series drama is based on Patricia Highsmith’s bestselling Tom Ripley novels.

Andrew Scott plays Tom Ripley. Dakota Fanning plays Marge Sherwood. Johnny Flynn plays Dickie Greenleaf. Additional cast include: Eliot Sumner, Maurizio Lombardi, Margherita Buy with John Malkovich, Kenneth Lonergan and Ann Cusack. Ripley is co-produced by Showtime and Endemol Shine North America in association with Entertainment 360 and Filmrights. Executive producers are Steven Zaillian, Garrett Basch, Clayton Townsend, Guymon Casady, Ben Forkner, Sharon Levy and Philipp Keel of Diogenes. Scott will serve as a producer on the series. All eight episodes were directed and written by Steven Zaillian.

The appeal for the series seems to be pretty simple: Something that is sleek, stylish, and worth a lot of theories and questions. Ultimately, we expect it to be a perfect tribute to some fantastic film noirs of the past.

What are you most excited to see moving forward into Ripley season 1?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







