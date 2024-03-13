Outer Range season 2 premiere date, binge release confirmed

After months’ worth of speculation, the wait is over when it comes to official news on Outer Range season 2.

First and foremost, let’s start things off here with a premiere date! The sci-fi / Western hybrid is officially going to be coming on the series come Thursday, May 16. The thing that is perhaps the most interesting about this date to us is simply that the show is launching it the same exact day as Bridgerton over on Netflix. Is the idea here to give some proper counter-programming to what else is out there? For the time being, this at least feels like the idea that makes the most sense.

If you do want to get a few more details regarding the story to come, go ahead and check out the synopsis below:

Outer Range centers on Royal Abbott (Josh Brolin), a rancher fighting for his land and family, who discovers an unfathomable phenomenon at the edge of Wyoming’s wilderness, in the form of a dark void. The mystery surrounding the enigmatic void on the west pasture of the Abbott family ranch deepens in Season Two, as Royal and his wife Cecelia (Lili Taylor) struggle to keep their family together in the aftermath of their granddaughter’s sudden disappearance. The stakes have never been higher for the Abbotts, who now face threats on multiple fronts. Outer Range’s second season propels its characters deeper into the void with profound and unforeseen circumstances that could shake the very foundations of time itself.

Here is a part of what surprises us the most about this season — there are going to be only seven episodes, and the plan for Prime Video is to release them all at once. What do they gain from that? It’s a legitimate question since it could inhibit the amount of time that this show is discussed by the public.

