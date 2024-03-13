Power Book II: Ghost season 4 premiere date: Another reminder

Of course, we are counting down the days until we see Power Book II: Ghost season 4 premiere on Starz, and for good reason. How can you not based on that crazy cliffhanger following the end of season 3? There is so much more story to tell with Tariq and Brayden now as they are effectively on the run, and they have to figure out a way to ensure their own safety.

We know that there has been some potential chatter online about a June premiere and at this point, that makes some sense. However, at the same time we’ve also seen enough of this franchise and also this network over the years to know that nothing is certain. If you think we’re about to be locked into a certain premiere-date window, our message is simple: Think again. Things can always change.

The one thing that we can at least say today is rather simple: In announcing the new prequel Power: Origins today, Starz reassured us that Ghost will be coming this year. Sure, it would’ve been nice to get some more specifics, but we are not going to get a repeat of Hightown here where you have a much-loved show that we have to wait an unreasonably long amount of time to see.

If there is one other thing that we should note here, it’s pretty simple — with the announcement of this new prequel in development, we tend to think that the network is as committed as ever in making this franchise work. Hopefully, that will lead to us getting a season 5 of Ghost — at this point, it would be fun to see this show last for at least as long as the original one did. Is there enough story for that? It feels like it.

Related – Go ahead and get some more news regarding Power Book II: Ghost now, including what else is coming

What do you most want to see moving into Power Book II: Ghost season 4 over at Starz?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







