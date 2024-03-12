Shogun episode 5 spoilers: The big secret

As you prepare yourselves to see Shogun episode 5 on Hulu next week, of course there are so many things to wonder about! Take, at least for starters, the precarious place that Blackthorne and Mariko find themselves in courtesy of what they know.

For the bulk of this series so far, we have seen Blackthorne in particular try to garner a better understanding of this world and the people in it. Also, how exactly does he fit in to the overall picture? That is not the easiest thing in the world for him to figure out, and it is certainly something that is going to course through much of the remainder of the season … with alongside the threat of war and/or the potential for so much more death.

Obviously, Hulu and FX have decided that we have reached the point in the season where they do not feel a lot of pressure to release an abundance of details. With that, the only thing that we can share about Shogun episode 5 is the synopsis below:

Blackthorne and Mariko struggle to contain the secret that could get them both killed.

No matter what happens within this particular story, it is all but sure to carry over into what will be the home stretch. From the very beginning Shogun was designed to have a precise beginning, middle, and end. There will be no continuance beyond the source material. Sure, that may be exciting, but at the same time there is this nerve-wrecking fear that not everything will get enough attention.

If you have not seen Shogun yet and you somehow stumbled across this article, what are you waiting for! It is one of the few epics that genuinely feels like you could get lost in it, and there is something extremely exciting about that.

