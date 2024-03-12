Extended Family season 1 episode 12 spoilers: St. Patrick’s Day

As you prepare to see Extended Family season 1 episode 12 on NBC next week, there is one important thing to note first: We’re close to the finale! There are only two episodes left of the sitcom and with the show’s season 2 future uncertain, there is a lot that needs to happen here to get the ratings up and also progress the story forward. You want people talking about the show after the fact to keep conversations going, though we recognize that this can be difficult within a family comedy. These are often not meant to generate the most discussion in the world.

So what will make next week stand out? Well, you are actually going to see something that is a little bit rare in a story set on St. Patrick’s Day. How do you reflect a holiday that is often so nebulous to a lot of people? Well, within the world of this show it makes sense, given Trey’s significant ties to the Celtics. It could also allow Jim a chance to be the hero, which is always fun with a Jon Cryer character. Even though we’re 100% aware that he previously played Lex Luthor, he is best known for being underdogs for a significant chunk of his career.

Below, you can check out the full Extended Family season 1 episode 12 synopsis with some other updates as to what lies ahead:

03/19/2024 (08:30PM – 09:00PM) (Tuesday) : When Jim learns of Trey’s St. Patrick’s Day fundraiser plans, he offers his expertise in an effort to save Trey and the Celtics from embarrassment. TV-PG

Remember that if you do enjoy this show and want to see it stick around for a good while longer, the best way to make that happen is to keep watching live. Or, streaming after the fact on Peacock. NBC may not make a firm decision on this, one way or another, until we get around to May.

What do you most want to see moving into Extended Family season 1 episode 12?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







